24 May 2017

F&G in $1.8bn buyout led by CF Corp

Bernard Goyder 24 May 2017

A group of investors led by CF Corporation have agreed to buy Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) from HRG Group for about $1.84bn in cash and the assumption of $405mn in debt.

CF Corporation is a listed investment vehicle formed for the purpose of making acquisitions.

The deal, which includes $31.10 per share in cash, implies a valuation for the life insurer of 1.1x adjusted book value as of 31 March.

CF plans to acquire about half of FGL's equity...

