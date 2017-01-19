Recent news:

Extremus considering first claim following Berlin attack

Charlie Thomas 18 January 2017

German terrorism pool Extremus is considering paying its first ever claim following the terror attack in Berlin's Christmas market on 19 December 2016.

The unnamed insured is understood to be a Christmas market jewellery company, according to local media reports, with a EUR50,000 deductible ($53,295).

German media reports that the maximum payout due from Extremus is expected to be no more than EUR100,000.

Extremus provides coverage for property and business interruption following acts of terrorism up to EUR10bn, with the...

