Recent news:

Experience and risk management key in Florida: Kroll

David Bull 16 June 2017

Experienced leadership and risk management practices will be key differentiators for Florida homeowner insurers as they seek to navigate deteriorating underwriting conditions in the state, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA).

In a report on the Sunshine State market the firm noted that Florida writers continue to face challenges from underwriting results "dampened by non-catastrophe losses" that have been driven by assignment of benefits (AOB) related claims.

It noted that plentiful reinsurance capacity and favourable pricing terms had been...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership