Expense must be tackled to close protection gap: Reardon

Catrin Shi 20 July 2017

The (re)insurance industry cannot burden emerging markets with its endemic expense problem if it is to effectively close the protection gap, said Hamilton Re CEO Kathleen Reardon.

Speaking at the International Insurance Society's Global Insurance Forum in London yesterday, Reardon said the industry "had to take it back to the fundamentals" to increase insurance take-up in underpenetrated markets.

"What we can't do is recreate our expense-ridden value chain that we have in the mature market, with 40 cents on the...

