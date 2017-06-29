Recent news:

Exin seals $1.1bn deal for Greek insurer Ethniki

Adam McNestrie 29 June 2017

Matt Fairfield's start-up Exin has signed a deal to acquire a 75 percent stake in Greek state-owned insurer Ethniki in a transaction valuing the business at EUR958mn ($1.09bn).

Exin, which is backed by Calamos Asset Management on the deal, said it will pay EUR718mn for its stake, while National Bank of Greece (NBG) will retain the remainder of Ethniki as part of a new 10-year partnership covering life, savings and non-life insurance products.

Ethniki has been the subject of a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership