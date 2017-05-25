Recent news:

Exin in pole position to acquire Ethniki

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 25 May 2017

Matt Fairfield's start-up Exin and backer Calamos Asset Management now look the likeliest acquirer of Greek insurer Ethniki after lodging a circa EUR850mn ($951mn) bid that topped the offers submitted by a trio of Chinese firms, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources indicated the parties are currently thrashing out the sale and purchase agreement for the deal, with talks said to be in their final stages.

However, details of the final timing of any agreement remain unclear, with some dependencies potentially...

