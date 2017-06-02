Recent news:

Exin granted exclusivity in Ethniki pursuit

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 2 June 2017

Matt Fairfield's start-up Exin has been awarded exclusivity with Greek state-owned insurer Ethniki as its Calamos Asset Management-backed bid looks set to win the race to acquire the carrier, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said the long-running process was approaching its conclusion after months in which Exin and its Greek-American billionaire financier John Calamos battled fierce competition from a trio of Chinese conglomerates.

The final signing of the deal is understood to be imminent, with the parties aiming to put...

