Recent news:

Ex-Sompo Canopius CEO Davies joins PE house

Adam McNestrie 20 January 2017

Stuart Davies, CEO of Sompo Canopius until November last year, has joined Edi Truell's private equity house Disruptive Capital as a partner, The Insurance Insider understands.

Davies has come aboard as Disruptive Capital looks to significantly expand the private equity operation which, to date, has largely focused on putting the Truell family's money to work.

Sources said that the firm, which currently manages roughly £100mn ($123mn) of assets, is in the process of raising a second fund, with around £...

