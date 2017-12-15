Recent news:

Ex Marsh UK aviation chief departs following settlement

John Hewitt Jones and Adam McNestrie 15 December 2017

Former Marsh UK aviation chief Marcel Chad has left after reaching a settlement with the broking giant, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Chad was suspended by the intermediary in May after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a probe into the misuse of confidential client information by five brokers including Marsh.



Ahead of his suspension Chad was running the company's airline broking business in London.

In April Marsh confirmed that the FCA had conducted an on-site inspection at its London...

