Ex-Dual exec Kilpatrick returns to market with Fidelis

Adam McNestrie and Mark Geoghegan 30 June 2017

Russell Kilpatrick, who was one of the most senior staff at London's biggest MGA Dual for more than a decade, is set to rejoin the market with Richard Brindle's Fidelis, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Kilpatrick and long-time lieutenant Rinku Patel will start work as strategic consultants with Fidelis next week, sources said.

It is understood that the pair will work with Fidelis on the development of its growing portfolio of MGA business, which currently forms around a quarter of...

