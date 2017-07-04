Recent news:

Ex-Dual CEO Bains exploring new business

Adam McNestrie 4 July 2017

Former Dual CEO Talbir Bains is in the early stages of working to establish a new underwriting business, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that Bains, who was a senior staff member at QBE Europe for 14 years prior to joining Dual, is working with brokers including Aon Benfield to line up the capital and paper for the venture.

Only the outlines of the project are believed to be in place at this stage, and details are being jealously...

