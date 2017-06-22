Recent news:

Everest Re takes casualty boss from Hiscox

David Bull 22 June 2017

Everest Re has appointed Matt Kelly to head up its international casualty facultative division, the reinsurer said today.

In the new role, Kelly will take responsibility for casualty fac writings across the globe, with the exception of US or Canadian business.

He joins the Bermuda-headquartered firm's Miami office from Hiscox where he was regional head of casualty and specialty lines.

The executive has also spent time working for insurers in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Argentina.

Everest Re executive vice president...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership