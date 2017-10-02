Recent news:

Everest Re gains approval for Dublin EU hub

Catrin Shi 2 October 2017

Everest Re has secured in-principle regulatory approval for a Dublin-based subsidiary that will allow it to continue trading with the EU post-Brexit, the company said today.

The firm has been given in-principle authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland to operate as a non-life insurer in the country, although it has had permission to operate as a reinsurer there since 2009.

Everest has appointed Stephen Cross as CEO of the platform, Everest Insurance Ireland. Most recently, he served as chief...

