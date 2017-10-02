Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Search archive

Everest Re gains approval for Dublin EU hub

Catrin Shi 2 October 2017

Everest Re has secured in-principle regulatory approval for a Dublin-based subsidiary that will allow it to continue trading with the EU post-Brexit, the company said today.

The firm has been given in-principle authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland to operate as a non-life insurer in the country, although it has had permission to operate as a reinsurer there since 2009.

Everest has appointed Stephen Cross as CEO of the platform, Everest Insurance Ireland. Most recently, he served as chief...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π