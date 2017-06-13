Recent news:

Everest Re adds to energy team with Engelbrecht hire

Ted Bunker and David Bull 13 June 2017

Everest Re is poised to announce its latest move to bulk up its primary carrier group with the addition of former AIG executive Jeff Engelbrecht to the unit's energy team, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Engelbrecht has joined the company as a senior executive in the underwriting group, where he is responsible for national account relationships and will provide in-house expertise in the sector.

Commenting on the hire, Tom Morelli, head of energy for Everest Insurance, said: "We are thrilled...

