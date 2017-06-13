Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Everest Re added to S&P 500

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

Everest Re has joined the likes of Chubb, XL Group and Berkshire Hathaway as a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

The carrier will join the index at the beginning of next week. It was previously a member of the S&P MidCap 400.

Everest will replace Mead Johnson Nutrition, which provides nutritional supplements for babies and children, on the S&P 500 index.

Meanwhile, Tennessee-based bank Pinnacle Financial Partners will take Everest's old spot on the S&P MidCap 400...

