Recent news:

Everest Insurance hires MPL head

Matthew Neill 17 May 2017

Bermuda-based carrier Everest Insurance has appointed Keith Lavigne as its new leader of management and professional liability within the Everest Specialty Underwriters unit.

The company said Lavigne will manage a team of US underwriters based in New York.

He joins the company from Chubb, where he served as executive vice president of financial lines and as business segment leader for the carrier's retail management liability division after he joined legacy company Ace in 2009.

Prior to that the underwriter spent...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership