Recent news:

Everest Insurance hires claims head

Catrin Shi 3 February 2017

Everest Re has appointed Megan Watt as head of claims at its insurance arm.

Watt joins Everest Insurance from AIG, where she was most recently head of complex casualty claims for the carrier's P&C division.

Prior to joining AIG in 2000, Watt pursued a legal career as a litigation associate at various firms specialising in insurance litigation, and ultimately became partner at Bollinger, Ruberry & Garvey.

Based in New Jersey, Watt will report to Jonathan Zaffino, president of the North...

