24 July 2017

Everest beats as Q2 profits climb 70 percent

David Bull 24 July 2017

Everest Re reported second quarter operating profits of $227.5mn that were up 70 percent on the prior-year period as it reported strong top line growth and an improving combined ratio.

At $5.51 a share, the performance was also 27 cents a share higher than Wall Street forecasts, according to a consensus of analysts compiled by Marketwatch.

Gross written premiums (GWP) climbed by 17 percent to $1.6bn, including 14 percent growth in reinsurance top line and 25 percent in insurance.

The...

