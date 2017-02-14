Recent news:

Evacuation ordered in California below Oroville Dam

Ted Bunker 13 February 2017

Thousands of Californians fled the area around Oroville because of the threat of flash flooding yesterday after a gaping fissure opened in the spillway above the city on the Feather River.

Erosion in the Oroville Dam's main spillway created a 300-foot gash in the concrete-lined structure last week, causing operators to cut the flow of water from the rapidly filling 25-sq-mi (65-sq-km) Oroville Lake.

By Saturday morning, the level of the second-largest reservoir in California overtopped an emergency spillway, sending...

