Euler Hermes names XoL co-heads

Bernard Goyder 16 January 2017

Trade credit insurer Euler Hermes has appointed Alexia Parmentier and Tim Hoggarth as co-heads of its excess of loss (XoL) division for Northern Europe, the Allianz-owned business said in a statement today.

The two executives will report to Fabrice Desnos, CEO of Euler Hermes Northern Europe.

A spokesman for Euler Hermes confirmed that Parmentier and Hoggarth will replace Mark Moran, who has left the business.

The XoL division concentrates on protecting larger clients against exceptional losses.

Parmentier and Hoggarth have...

