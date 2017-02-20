Recent news:

Euler Hermes names Bogaerts CEO for UK

Bernard Goyder 20 February 2017

Allianz-controlled trade credit insurer Euler Hermes has appointed Milo Bogaerts as CEO of its UK and Irish operations, the carrier said in a statement to the Paris Bourse on 20 February.



Bogaerts replaces Valerio Perinelli, who has just resigned as UK and Ireland CEO UK and Ireland. Perinelli cited personal reasons for his departure.

The Dutchman will be based in London, reporting to Fabrice Desnos, head of region for Northern Europe.

Bogaerts joined Euler Hermes Netherlands in 1997, becoming CEO...

