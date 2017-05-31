Recent news:

EU watchdog warns against 'letterbox entities'

Bernard Goyder 31 May 2017

The EU securities and markets regulator has warned national watchdogs against companies hoping to set up thinly staffed "brass plaque" entities ahead of Brexit.

In an advisory statement aimed at national EU regulators, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued guidelines for avoiding "regulatory arbitrage" between the 27 countries that will be left in the EU after the UK leaves the bloc.

ESMA said local regulators in the EU should "reject any relocation request creating letterbox entities".

This would...

