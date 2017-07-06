Recent news:

EU has obvious basis for Brexit equivalence call: Bailey

Matthew Neill 6 July 2017

The EU's existing framework for recognising third-country regulatory regimes should be used for UK financial services groups seeking to do European business after Brexit, according to Financial Conduct Authority CEO Andrew Bailey.

Bailey made the comments about regulatory equivalence in speech at a Thomson Reuters event. During the speech, he argued that Brexit does not need to involve "abandoning the benefits of free trade and open markets".

The question of equivalence has become one of the more pressing Brexit issues...

