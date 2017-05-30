Recent news:

EU gets clearance to sign covered agreement with US

Ted Bunker 30 May 2017

The European Council has formally approved the covered agreement with the US that would harmonise insurance and reinsurance regulation across the Atlantic, authorising EU officials to sign the accord in a move that may prompt action in Washington.

The council, the strategic decision-making body of the EU, came to the decision last week in a meeting in Brussels. It cited the benefits of improved regulatory certainty for carriers and protection for policyholders under the pact.

Council officials also agreed to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership