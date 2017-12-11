Recent news:

EU finance ministers knock US base erosion reforms

Ted Bunker 11 December 2017

Tax reform proposals that would significantly affect the (re)insurance axis between the US and offshore havens such as Bermuda came under fire today from the finance ministers of the five largest European Union economies.

The proposals, described in pending legislation as targeting "base erosion" and profit shifting, could violate international treaties against double taxation, the finance ministers from Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Spain reportedly said in a letter to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The ministers suggested that US...

