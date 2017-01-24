Recent news:

Ethniki bidders include Fosun and Allianz

Adam McNestrie 24 January 2017

The Greek government has taken four bidders for state-owned insurer Ethniki through to the second round of the sale process, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that the bidders include Chinese conglomerate Fosun, Fairfax Financial, Matt Fairfield's start-up Exin and Allianz, which is believed to be working in conjunction with private equity house Apollo.

It was suggested that indicative bids, submitted in the week before Christmas, valued Greece's largest insurer at roughly EUR600mn-EUR700mn ($643mn-$750mn).

Sources suggested that...

