Ironshore International names Ethirajan as COO

Matthew Neill 25 July 2017

Ironshore has promoted Krishnan Ethirajan to chief operating officer (COO) of global underwriting unit Ironshore International.

Ethirajan will also retain his current responsibilities as chief operations officer of IronServe, the company's support operations unit.

Prior to joining the carrier in 2012 he served as insurance sector leader for the services and operations practice of PwC.

Before that the executive served in various management positions with Allstate Insurance in addition to a spell with consultancy firm Gartner.

