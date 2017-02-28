ERS Syndicate Management Limited will resubmit its year-end returns to Lloyd's on 10 March as a result of the UK government's change to the Ogden rate.
The resubmission will include a full and final reassessment of the judgement, which saw Justice Secretary Liz Truss cut the Ogden rate from 2.5 percent to minus 0.75 percent on Monday.
According to a note from Argenta, which arranges Names capital, ERS had expected to close the 2014 account as at 31 December 2016...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership