ERS falls to 2016 underwriting loss

Catrin Shi 23 February 2017

Expected changes to the UK Ogden discount rate on assumptions used to determine bodily injury claims pushed motor specialist ERS to an underwriting loss for the full-year 2016.

The firm, which operates through Syndicate 218 at Lloyd's, reported a full-year combined ratio of 102.3 percent and a trading profit of £1.7mn for the year. The results included reserve provisions made in anticipation of changes to the Ogden rate.

The UK government is expected to slash the 2.5 percent Ogden discount...

