Recent news:

Ergo increases long-term profit target amid revamp

Laura Board 1 June 2017

Munich Re's primary insurer Ergo said it has achieved more than half the 1,800 job cuts it was targeting as part of a restructuring programme.

The carrier also noted that it was on track to deliver EUR100mn ($112mn) in net savings by year-end.

In an update on the so-called Ergo strategy programme (ESP), the company said it would contribute more than EUR600mn to the long-term annual net profit of Munich Re by 2021.

That is up from the EUR500mn target...

