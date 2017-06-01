Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 June 2017

Search archive

Ergo increases long-term profit target amid revamp

Laura Board 1 June 2017

Munich Re's primary insurer Ergo said it has achieved more than half the 1,800 job cuts it was targeting as part of a restructuring programme.

The carrier also noted that it was on track to deliver EUR100mn ($112mn) in net savings by year-end.

In an update on the so-called Ergo strategy programme (ESP), the company said it would contribute more than EUR600mn to the long-term annual net profit of Munich Re by 2021.

That is up from the EUR500mn target...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π