Recent news:

Equinox pursues Brexit contingency plan in Hamburg

Laura Board 27 January 2017

Trade credit insurer Equinox Global will soon submit its application to set up a German subsidiary in preparation for Brexit.

CEO Mike Holley, a vocal member of the "remain" camp in the run-up to the referendum, told The Insurance Insider his London-based company had in December registered a "GmbH", or limited liability German company, to be located in Hamburg.

Equinox has just begun working on its application to gain a licence from the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and hopes to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership