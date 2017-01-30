Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 January 2017

Equinox pursues Brexit contingency plan in Hamburg

Laura Board 27 January 2017

Trade credit insurer Equinox Global will soon submit its application to set up a German subsidiary in preparation for Brexit.

CEO Mike Holley, a vocal member of the "remain" camp in the run-up to the referendum, told The Insurance Insider his London-based company had in December registered a "GmbH", or limited liability German company, to be located in Hamburg.

Equinox has just begun working on its application to gain a licence from the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and hopes to...

