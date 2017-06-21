Recent news:

Epsilon hires former Pen execs for senior roles

Laura Board 21 June 2017

Australia-based coverholder Epsilon Underwriting Agency has added a chairman to its team as one of two senior hires.

Paul Lynam takes the chairman role, effective 1 July. He will work alongside CEO Morgan Long.

Lynam was until last December CEO of AJ Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting, having previously held that same role at Pen predecessor entity SRS Underwriting Agency.

He is joined by former Pen and SRS chief underwriting officer Paul O'Leary, who takes the same role at Epsilon.

In a...

