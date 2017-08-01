Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Epic expects Oak Hill deal to fuel further expansion

Ted Bunker 1 August 2017

Epic Insurance Brokers president Pete Garvey is looking for acquisitions that would represent a strategic fit for the fast-growing business after principal financial backer Carlyle Group agreed to sell its majority stake to Oak Hill late last month in a deal valuing the firm at nearly $1bn.

In addition to expanding in those areas where it currently operates, Garvey told The Insurance Insider: "We have our eyes on other segments that we're not in."

Garvey declined to specify any particular...

This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

