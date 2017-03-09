Recent news:

EPIC buys NE broker The Capacity Group

David Bull 9 March 2017

Expansive US retail broker and employee benefits consulting firm EPIC has bought its smaller rival The Capacity Group (TCG) in a deal that gives it a strong Northeast regional platform for further growth.

In an announcement the companies said the addition of TCG would add 280 professionals and 15 locations, with the acquired broker anchoring EPIC's Northeast presence.

They added that TCG's leadership team will continue to play "vital roles" in the combined organization.

Privately-held New Jersey-headquartered TCG is thought...

