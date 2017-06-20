Recent news:

Epic acquires After product warranty analytics firm

Dan Ascher 19 June 2017

Expansive US retail broker and employee benefits consulting firm Epic has acquired After, a product warranty analytics firm that will partner with its PowerGuard Specialty subsidiary.

After provides warranty marketing, analytics, administration and data recovery services from its base in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The firm's clients include the likes of Canon, Electrolux, Ford, Generac, Jaguar Land Rover, Polaris, and Seagate Technologies, Epic said.

Carlyle Group-backed Epic bought the firm to strengthen and expand PowerGuard, its renewable energy program manager which is...

