13 July 2017

Enterprise, Gable collapse pushes FSCS bill to £375mn

Laura Board 13 July 2017

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) paid out £50mn ($64.3mn) in compensation in its last financial year to customers of Enterprise Insurance and Gable Insurance.

The FSCS gave the figure in a tally of its overall compensation costs, which totalled £375mn in 2016/2017. The figure includes an estimated £24mn from claims that have yet to be paid and compares with £271mn in compensation pay-outs in the FSCS' 2015/2016 year.

Excluding about 740,000 Enterprise and Gable-related claims, the FSCS had around...

