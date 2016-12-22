Recent news:

Enstar to take on Gable run-off

Dan Ascher 20 December 2016

Legacy and now-live carrier Enstar has been appointed as run-off manager for the now-defunct Gable Insurance, which was sunk by the increased capital requirements of Solvency II.

In a statement on the insurer's website, the administrators Batliner Wanger Batliner told policyholders to contact Enstar over claims.

It said Enstar would have oversight over Gable Insurance's brokers, coverholders, claims handling agents and representatives.

Earlier this year William Dewsall, the CEO of parent Gable Holdings, pointed to the financial rigours imposed by...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership