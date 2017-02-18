Recent news:

Enstar to sell Pavonia life for $120mn

Dan Ascher 17 February 2017

Bermudian Enstar is set to sell Pavonia, which comprises a large portion of its legacy life business, to a subsidiary of US investment house Eli Global for a total consideration of $120mn.

The legacy-to-live carrier acquired Delaware-domiciled Pavonia from HSBC for $155.6mn in a deal that closed at the end of March 2013.

"Since acquiring the business in 2013, we have put in place improved processes and effective systems that have driven solid contributions to Enstar and have significantly enhanced...

