Enstar taps Hillhouses Liu for board seat

Ted Bunker 27 February 2017

Enstar Group has appointed Hillhouse Capital's Jie Liu to its board, bringing on a senior manager from the Chinese investment firm that recently invested in the carrier and sought to help it launch total return reinsurer KaylaRe.

"We have worked alongside Jie in recent months as Hillhouse became a significant shareholder in Enstar and a strategic partner in KaylaRe," said Enstar CEO Dominic Silvester in a statement about the appointment, which took effect last week.

Hillhouse acquired a nearly 10...

