Recent news:

Enstar sues former finance exec over tweets

Dan Ascher 14 July 2017

Enstar is suing Gareth Nokes, the former CFO of its live subsidiary StarStone, after he accused the firm's executives of manipulating financial statements for their own gain.

The legacy-to-live giant said Nokes made the "untrue, inaccurate and disparaging" allegations after he was made redundant in a bid to increase his payout.

The claims made by Nokes relate to Enstar's live carrier Starstone. He looked after the insurer's finances from the time Enstar acquired it in April 2014 until he was...

