11 December 2017

Enstar set to secure £850mn Novae legacy deal

Adam McNestrie and Catrin Shi 11 December 2017

Enstar is the frontrunner to reinsure-to-close (RITC) Novae's £850mn ($1.1bn) legacy book after it entered exclusive talks with Axis Capital, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

This publication previously reported that Enstar was up against an R&Q-Axa consortium for the book, which holds all business Novae wrote before 1 January 2016.

Sources suggested a deal could be announced later this week.

Any RITC transaction would be executed via Enstar's Shelbourne Syndicate 2008.

The size of the book was expanded in November...

