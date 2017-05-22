Recent news:

Enstar secures further executive commitments

Dan Ascher 22 May 2017

Legacy-to-live giant Enstar has secured three-year contracts for two of its senior executives, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing today.

The group's president Paul O'Shea extended his term as did Enstar COO Orla Gregory.

O'Shea's contract includes an 18-month non-compete agreement, while Gregory is barred from working for a rival for a year should he leave Enstar, under his pact.

The development follows news last month that the Bermudian carrier's CEO Dominic Silvester had also inked...

