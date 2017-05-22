Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 May 2017

Search archive

Enstar secures further executive commitments

Dan Ascher 22 May 2017

Legacy-to-live giant Enstar has secured three-year contracts for two of its senior executives, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing today.

The group's president Paul O'Shea extended his term as did Enstar COO Orla Gregory.

O'Shea's contract includes an 18-month non-compete agreement, while Gregory is barred from working for a rival for a year should he leave Enstar, under his pact.

The development follows news last month that the Bermudian carrier's CEO Dominic Silvester had also inked...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π