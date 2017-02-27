Recent news:

Enstar profits more than halve in Q4

Dan Ascher 27 February 2017

Legacy-to-live carrier Enstar reported a nearly 80 percent drop in fourth-quarter net income even as net earned premiums rose 21 percent as expenses surged.

Enstar's pre-tax profit fell 55 percent to about $35.4mn from the year-earlier period, the Bermuda-based company said today in a regulatory filing. It did not break out the source of the decline on a quarterly basis, although expenses jumped 62 percent to about $173.4mn.

In per share terms, the company said it earned $1.16 per share...

