Enstar continues legacy push with $1.2bn RSA deal

Enstar has agreed yet another $1bn+ legacy deal as it continues a multi-billion dollar acquisition drive that has spanned more than 12 months.
The carrier announced last week (8 February) that it had
struck an agreement with RSA to reinsure a legacy UK
employers' liability (EL) book with gross reserves of
£957mn ($1.2bn).
The announcement ended a long and convoluted auction.
The legacy market had long known that RSA was looking to bring its UK back book to finality. The...
