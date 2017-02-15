Recent news:

Enstar continues legacy push with $1.2bn RSA deal

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 15 February 2017

Enstar has agreed yet another $1bn+ legacy deal as it continues a multi-billion dollar acquisition drive that has spanned more than 12 months.

The carrier announced last week (8 February) that it had struck an agreement with RSA to reinsure a legacy UK employers' liability (EL) book with gross reserves of £957mn ($1.2bn).



The announcement ended a long and convoluted auction.

The legacy market had long known that RSA was looking to bring its UK back book to finality. The...

