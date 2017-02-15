Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 February 2017

Search archive

Enstar continues legacy push with $1.2bn RSA deal

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 15 February 2017

Enstar has agreed yet another $1bn+ legacy deal as it continues a multi-billion dollar acquisition drive that has spanned more than 12 months.

The carrier announced last week (8 February) that it had struck an agreement with RSA to reinsure a legacy UK employers' liability (EL) book with gross reserves of £957mn ($1.2bn).

The announcement ended a long and convoluted auction.

The legacy market had long known that RSA was looking to bring its UK back book to finality. The...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π