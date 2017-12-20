Recent news:

Enstar confirms Neon legacy deal

David Bull 20 December 2017

Enstar has agreed to assume £417.1mn ($558mn) of net reinsurance reserves from Neon Underwriting Limited in a deal first revealed by The Insurance Insider earlier this week.

The transaction will see Enstar's Lloyd's managing agency StartStone Underwriting take on the liabilities via a reinsurance-to-close transaction.

StarStone Syndicate 2008 will assume the liabilities of the 2015 underwriting year of Neon's Syndicate 2468, which includes underwriting years from 2008 to 2015.

Gross reserves relating to the portfolio total £504.2mn.

The transaction has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership