Enstar buys $92mn Dana asbestos unit

Ted Bunker and Adam McNestrie 30 December 2016

Enstar Group has acquired a subsidiary of Dana, an auto parts manufacturer in Ohio, in a deal that marks its first acquisition of a non-insurance business and includes liabilities such as asbestos claims related to the acquired assets, the legacy heavyweight said today.

The deal was structured as membership interest purchase, and Dana said it received $91.5mn for its interest in the unit, with the Ohio firm set to take a $72mn pre-tax charge to offload the liabilities.

