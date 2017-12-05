Recent news:

Energy market to get single-digit rate rises

John Hewitt Jones and Adam McNestrie 5 December 2017

After a series of disastrous renewal seasons characterised by over-capacity and falling demand, the upstream energy market in London looks set to achieve mid-single-digit rate increases at 1 January.

The Insurance Insider canvassed energy underwriter and brokers ahead of the year-opening renewals and was told the downward pricing spiral that began in 2013 was at an end.

Underwriters have been pushing hard for rate rises in the wake of the third and fourth quarter cat losses, with many energy clients...

