Energy market on the cusp of rate increases: JLT

Matthew Neill 30 June 2017

Poor underwriting results and worsening loss ratios suggest the energy market is "on the cusp" of a pricing shift, according to JLT.

In its quarterly energy insurance newsletter, released today, the broker said further expense reductions were inevitable before the market "finds its level", but that the number of long-term deals struck recently suggested clients were bracing for a change.

Despite the growing sense that market conditions are set to turn, JLT noted that the upstream energy sector had incurred...

