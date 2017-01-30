Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 January 2017

Endurance shareholders approve Sompo deal

Matthew Neill 27 January 2017

Endurance shareholders have voted in favour of the Bermudian carrier's proposed $6.3bn takeover by Sompo Holdings.

In a statement the company said the vote was carried today at a special general meeting of Endurance common and preferred shareholders in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Endurance said the merger remained subject to other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The deal is expected to be completed later in the first quarter.

The vote on the $93-per-share offer had required the approval of a majority...

