Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 December 2016

Search archive

Endurance sets date for Sompo takeover vote

Laura Board 30 December 2016

Endurance shareholders will vote at the end of next month on the company's $6.3bn takeover by Sompo, which marked the biggest P&C M&A deal of 2016.

In a definitive proxy statement released yesterday, Endurance set a 27 January date for the shareholders' meeting.

Shareholders on the register as of 28 December will be entitled to vote on the $93-per-share offer.

The takeover requires the approval of a majority of votes cast at a meeting where at least half the owners...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π