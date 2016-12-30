Recent news:

Endurance sets date for Sompo takeover vote

Laura Board 30 December 2016

Endurance shareholders will vote at the end of next month on the company's $6.3bn takeover by Sompo, which marked the biggest P&C M&A deal of 2016.

In a definitive proxy statement released yesterday, Endurance set a 27 January date for the shareholders' meeting.

Shareholders on the register as of 28 December will be entitled to vote on the $93-per-share offer.

The takeover requires the approval of a majority of votes cast at a meeting where at least half the owners...

